How to Watch ‘Harry: The Interview’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you can’t help but devour the seemingly never-ending cycle of drama surrounding the British royal family, you’re in luck. Prince Harry is sitting down with ITV journalist Tom Bradby for a special one-hour interview on Saturday, Jan. 14 on CBS. “Harry: The Interview” will cover a wide range of topics, including the prince’s new book “Spare.” Bradby’s and Harry’s relationship goes back a long way, so this interview is likely to be much more intimate than most. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Harry: The Interview’

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

An extended version of “Harry: The Interview” will be available on Paramount+ immediately following the conclusion of the West Coast broadcast. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the interview live via their local CBS station.

About ‘Harry: The Interview’

The headline-making international interview features a lively and revealing conversation between Bradby and Prince Harry, who have known each other for 20 years. Prince Harry reads critical passages from his new book, Spare, and shares deep insight into his personal relationships, his marriage to Meghan Markle, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his feelings for his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry tells Bradby that a lot of people, after watching the interview and reading the book, will wonder how he could ever forgive his family.

“People have already said that to me,” Prince Harry says. “And I said, forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

How to Stream ‘Harry: The Interview’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Harry: The Interview” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

