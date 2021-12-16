How to Watch HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Based on the award-winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven” tells the story of a group of survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. “Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler joining the cast as recurring characters. The first three episodes debut this Thursday, December 16, only on HBO Max.

How to Watch Station Eleven on HBO Max for Free

When: Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, December 16

Streaming: Watch with HBO Max

Background

“Station Eleven” is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. “Station Eleven” is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

Here’s when each episode of the miniseries will pop up on HBO Max:

Station Eleven Release Schedule

Episodes 1-3: December 16

Episodes 4-5: December 23

Episodes 6-7: December 30

Episodes 8-9: January 6

Episode 10: January 13