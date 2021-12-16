 Skip to Content
How to Watch HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Based on the award-winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven” tells the story of a group of survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. “Station Eleven” stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler joining the cast as recurring characters. The first three episodes debut this Thursday, December 16, only on HBO Max.

How to Watch Station Eleven on HBO Max for Free

  • When: Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, December 16
  • Streaming: Watch with HBO Max

Background

“Station Eleven” is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. “Station Eleven” is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.

Here’s when each episode of the miniseries will pop up on HBO Max:

Station Eleven Release Schedule

  • Episodes 1-3: December 16
  • Episodes 4-5: December 23
  • Episodes 6-7: December 30
  • Episodes 8-9: January 6
  • Episode 10: January 13
HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Station Eleven Trailer

