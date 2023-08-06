 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
UPtv

How to Watch ‘Heartland’ Season 16 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Layne Gibbons, Matt Tamanini

The Canadian television series “Heartland” is coming back for Season 16 on Sunday, Aug. 6 on UPtv at 7 p.m. ET. The longest-running one-hour drama in Canadian television history, “Heartland” takes place in the Rockie Mountain foothills and follows the Bartlett-leming family as they attempt to live life to the fullest. The new season will find Amy (played by Amber Marshall) and her family coming together to face their fears and move on to new chapters in their lives. You can watch UPtv with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 'Heartland' Season 16 Premiere

About 'Heartland' Season 16 Premiere

“Heartland” is a family comedy-drama based on the books of Lauren Brooke. The series shows sisters Amy and Lou (Michelle Morgan) taking care of their family ranch, Heartland. Living on the ranch comes with its challenges, especially when living with their father and grandfather, but the sisters always manage to pull through while dealing with family drama.

The season will also be a posthumous tribute to Robert Cormier who joined the show in Season 15 as a love interest for Amy named Finn Cotter. Sadly, the actor died following a fall in September 2022.

Along with Cormier, Marshall, and Morgan, “Heartland” will feature Shaun Johnston, Chris Potter, Jessica Steen, Kerry, James, Alisha Newton, Graham Wardle, Michelle Nolden, and more.

What devices can you use to stream 'Heartland' Season 16 Premiere?

You can watch UPtv on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Heartland' Season 16 Premiere Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.