How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 1 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The highly-anticipated Michael Waldron project Heels debuts on Starz this Sunday, August 15. The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as two brothers who act as opposite sides of the wrestling coin — one face (good guy) and one heel (bad guy) — as they vie for their deceased father’s promotion and fight for a shot at the national spotlight. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

When: Season 1 premieres Sunday, August 15 at 9 PM ET

About Heels

Stephen Amell stars as Jack Spade, the primary “heel” or villainous figure in the Duffy Wrestling League. His younger brother, Ace Spade, played by Alexander Ludwig, serves as the “face” or the heroic character that is the eye of the crowd. Among the notable names joining Amell and Ludwig in the ring are former Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who plays the disillusioned journeyman wrestler Apocalypse, and former WWE and ROH champion CM Punk who plays Ricky Rabies, another heel wrestler.

Amell is no stranger to the ring, as he’s wrestled multiple matches for WWE and ROH in the past, usually working with current All Elite Wrestling wrestler Cody Rhodes. Amell injured his back while filming Heels, proving that, while wrestling is pre-determined, it’s anything but fake.

