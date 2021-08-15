 Skip to Content
Heels

How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 1 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The highly-anticipated Michael Waldron project Heels debuts on Starz this Sunday, August 15. The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as two brothers who act as opposite sides of the wrestling coin — one face (good guy) and one heel (bad guy) — as they vie for their deceased father’s promotion and fight for a shot at the national spotlight. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Heels on Starz for FREE Without Cable

About Heels

Stephen Amell stars as Jack Spade, the primary “heel” or villainous figure in the Duffy Wrestling League. His younger brother, Ace Spade, played by Alexander Ludwig, serves as the “face” or the heroic character that is the eye of the crowd. Among the notable names joining Amell and Ludwig in the ring are former Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who plays the disillusioned journeyman wrestler Apocalypse, and former WWE and ROH champion CM Punk who plays Ricky Rabies, another heel wrestler.

Amell is no stranger to the ring, as he’s wrestled multiple matches for WWE and ROH in the past, usually working with current All Elite Wrestling wrestler Cody Rhodes. Amell injured his back while filming Heels, proving that, while wrestling is pre-determined, it’s anything but fake.

How to Stream Heels Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the Heels season 1 premiere live on Starz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Starz^
$11 ($139.99)		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9		^
$9

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 STARZ
Includes: Starz

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Starz
Includes: Starz

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $9 Starz
Includes: Starz

'Heels' Official Trailer

