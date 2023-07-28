How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere

Jack and Ace Spade are at a crossroads with the Duffy Wrestling League. After the league saw a spectacular showing at the Georgia State Fair, the two must decide how best to maximize their success. But the two brothers are still at odds over which of them best exemplifies their late father’s legacy, and struggling to come to terms with their own identities as well.

Jack wants to pursue a potential streaming deal that could vault Duffy Wrestling League to national prominence. Past tragedies resurface, causing Ace to flee Duffy and strike out on his own. Meanwhile, the rival promotion Wrestling Dystopia has its sights set on revenge, and it’s got Duffy squarely in its crosshairs. Will this tight-knit clan be able to hold together through the adversity brought by newfound success?

Can you watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Heels: Season 2 and Starz on Philo.

You can watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Philo will be airing ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, July 28, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, September 15, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, July 28, 2023

: Friday, July 28, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, August 4, 2023

: Friday, August 4, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, August 11, 2023

: Friday, August 11, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, August 18, 2023

: Friday, August 18, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, August 25, 2023

: Friday, August 25, 2023 Episode 6 : Friday, September 1, 2023

: Friday, September 1, 2023 Episode 7 : Friday, September 8, 2023

: Friday, September 8, 2023 Episode 8: Friday, September 15, 2023

What devices can you use to stream ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Heels: Season 2 and Starz on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer