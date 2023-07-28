How to Watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A “heel” is the professional wrestling term used for a performer who is supposed to be seen as a villain by the audience. But the truth is often far more complicated, as audiences will see in Season 2 of “Heels,” which debuts on STARZ on Friday, July 28 (12:01 a.m. streaming, 10 p.m. ET on linear Starz). The show follows a family-run wrestling promotion, and the two brothers who have different ideas of how to bring it into the future. You can watch Heels: Season 2 and Starz with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, STARZ, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere
Jack and Ace Spade are at a crossroads with the Duffy Wrestling League. After the league saw a spectacular showing at the Georgia State Fair, the two must decide how best to maximize their success. But the two brothers are still at odds over which of them best exemplifies their late father’s legacy, and struggling to come to terms with their own identities as well.
Jack wants to pursue a potential streaming deal that could vault Duffy Wrestling League to national prominence. Past tragedies resurface, causing Ace to flee Duffy and strike out on his own. Meanwhile, the rival promotion Wrestling Dystopia has its sights set on revenge, and it’s got Duffy squarely in its crosshairs. Will this tight-knit clan be able to hold together through the adversity brought by newfound success?
Can you watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Heels: Season 2 and Starz on Philo.
You can watch ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Philo will be airing ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere on Friday, July 28, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, September 15, 2023.
- Episode 1: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Episode 2: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Episode 3: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Episode 4: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Episode 5: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Episode 6: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Episode 7: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Episode 8: Friday, September 15, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch Heels: Season 2 and Starz on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Heels’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer
Heels: Season 2July 28, 2023
Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, the Duffy Wrestling League’s popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview, and rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia’s vengeful frontman Gully comes calling.
