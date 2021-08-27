How to Watch ‘He’s All That’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This weekend, Netflix debuts He’s All That, a gender-reversed remake of the 1999 classic She’s All That. The modern, reimagined romantic comedy is now available to stream. You can stream it with a Netflix subscription.

How to Watch He’s All That

When: Friday, August 27

Stream: Watch with a Netflix subscription.

TikTok star Addison Rae makes her debut in He’s All That alongside Tanner Buchanan from Cobra Kai. Fans of the original 1999 film will be excited to know that Rachael Leigh Cook, who played the lead role in She’s All That is Rae’s on-screen mom. The movie is directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls).

The romantic comedy tells the story of a popular social media influencer who goes viral after a humiliating breakup. To salvage her reputation, she takes on the challenge of turning an anti-social guy into the prom king. The movie is a modern take on the classic rom-com, but it still sticks to the same storyline that fans of the original know and love.

Can You Stream He’s All That For Free?

If you already have a Netflix subscription, you can stream He’s All That at no extra charge. If not, you will need to subscribe to Netflix. Unfortunately, Netflix no longer offers a free trial. You could subscribe for one month, stream the new movie, and then cancel your subscription before you are charged again.

Where Can You Stream She’s All That?

The original 1999 film, She’s All That is available to stream on AMC with a 7-day free trial to fuboTV. It’s also available to rent for $2.99 or buy for $7.99 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and AMC on Demand.

She’s All That January 29, 1999 High school hotshot Zach Siler is the envy of his peers. But his popularity declines sharply when his cheerleader girlfriend, Taylor, leaves him for sleazy reality-television star Brock Hudson. Desperate to revive his fading reputation, Siler agrees to a seemingly impossible challenge. He has six weeks to gain the trust of nerdy outcast Laney Boggs — and help her to become the school’s next prom queen.