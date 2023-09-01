How to Watch Highland vs. Basha High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The schedule-makers gave fans a treat with this one! Two of Arizona’s best high school football teams are meeting this weekend when the Basha Bears host the Highland Hawks on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. MT on NFHS Network. Both squads are ranked in the top 10 of Arizona high school teams by MaxPreps, so this is a contest no true football fan will want to forgo watching! You can see the game with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. MT

Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. MT Location: Jim Wall Stadium | 5990 S. Val Vista Dr, Chandler, Maricopa County Ariz., 85249

Jim Wall Stadium | 5990 S. Val Vista Dr, Chandler, Maricopa County Ariz., 85249 TV: NFHS Network

NFHS Network Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network

The Basha Bears are currently the top-ranked team in the state of Arizona, and the 19th-ranked team in the nation by MaxPreps. Last year’s Arizona state champions balled out in their first game of 2023, winning 66-7 over Westwood in its Week 1 game. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. put on a show, throwing four touchdown passes and over 300 yards in the contest.

The Highland Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in Arizona, and figure to put up more of a fight in their game against the Bears. The Hawks cruised to a 45-14 victory over Mountain Ridge in Week 1, and quarterback Kalen Fisher notched two touchdown passes in the victory. The Hawks won’t be favored in the game, but they have more than enough talent to keep up with Basha.

Since Highland vs. Basha will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, and since NFHS Network does not offer a free trial, users will not be able to watch it for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Highland vs. Basha on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up nfhsnetwork.com NFHS Network Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations. Sign Up $11.99 / month nfhsnetwork.com