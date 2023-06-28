How to Watch ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Idris Elba is coming back to the small screen, this time for the high-wire thriller series “ Hijack ” on Apple TV+ , which premieres Wednesday, June 28. The show follows a minute-by-minute accounting of a hijacked flight, and presents the series in a unique real-time format. You can watch Hijack with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere

Told in real time, “Hijack” is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as ‘Sam Nelson,’ an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers - but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Panjabi will play the role of ‘Zahra Gahfoor,’ a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. In addition to Elba and Panjabi, the series stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

Can you watch ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hijack on Apple TV+.

‘Hijack’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, June 27, 2023

: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, June 27, 2023

: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, July 4, 2023

: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, July 11, 2023

: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, July 18, 2023

: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, July 25, 2023

: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Episode 7: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Can you watch ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Hijack and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Hijack’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Hijack on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Hijack’ Series Premiere Trailer