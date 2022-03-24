How to Watch ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The three-part docu-series, “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed,” reveals the scandals of a celebrity senior pastor and how his downfall brought his church down with him. It will premiere on Thursday, March 24 on discovery+. You can stream the documentary for free with a seven-day free trial to discovery+.

How to Watch ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’

About ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’

Hillsong Church, which was once a musical house of worship, turned into a celebrity congregation with more than 150,000 global members, but eventually, the church’s message became overshadowed with scandals. The documentary will investigate this charismatic brand of Christianity that was made famous by stars such as Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Vanessa Hudgens, various Kardashians, and many others.

Hillsong was founded in Australia in 1983 by Brian Houston as an offshoot of his father Frank’s Sydney-based Pentecostal church called Hills Christian Life Centre. Hillsong was unique as Houston put an emphasis on music as a part of worship. Later, Houston decided to export the church internationally and recruited pastor Carl Lentz to lead its New York City chapter. Lentz was fired in November 2020 for “moral failures,” due to concerns of exploitation, homophobia, and racism.

Currently, Houston has stepped away from the church as he is focusing on a legal battle related to charges that he concealed child sex crimes committed by his late father. Houston has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Lentz ended a 10-year tenure because he was unfaithful to his wife Laura, whom he married in 2003 and with whom he shares three children. Ranin Karim, a New York woman who met Lentz at a Brooklyn park in May 2020, alleged she was his mistress and shared a five-month affair with the celebrity senior pastor.

Not only will Karim participate in the docu-series, “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” will also feature Jaclyn Hayes, a former volunteer at Wave Church in Virginia Beach who claims Lentz was controlling towards her; Janice Lagata, a former Hillsong student who addressed the gender and racial inequality within Hillsong; and Ben Kirby, an author with expertise on megachurches and the man behind the viral Instagram account called PreachersNSneakers.

“The history of Hillsong is an incredibly compelling story we wanted to explore,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ will take viewers on an eye-opening journey that will provide new insights into a controversy that continues to be examined.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ on discovery+?

