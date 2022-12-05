How to Watch ‘His Dark Materials’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The third and final season of the fantasy series “His Dark Materials” is coming to HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Dec. 5. The show follows Lyra, an orphan living in a parallel universe in which science and magic are forever intertwined. As Lyra comes to discover the truth about her parents, she finds herself in the midst of a war of celestial powers that rages across the cosmos. You can watch the final season premiere of “His Dark Materials” on Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘His Dark Materials’ Season Premiere

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘His Dark Materials’

The third season of “His Dark Materials” is based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy. In the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen) — the prophesied child — and Will (Amir Wilson) — the bearer of The Subtle Knife — must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As Lyra’s father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

The series stars Keen and Wilson, as well as Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to play Lee Scoresby in season 3.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “His Dark Materials.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription” Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘His Dark Materials’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.