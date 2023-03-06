How to Watch ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere

This one has been a long time coming, but Mel Brooks is a busy man! Thankfully for comedy lovers everywhere, the director, writer and producer has graced the writing staff of “History of the World, Part II” with his presence. Brooks is one of the show’s writers, and much like in his heyday, he will star in the project as well as doing work behind-the-scenes.

As per usual, Brooks has trotted out some of the funniest people working in Hollywood to help ensure the project’s success. Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz will also star in the series, which will show viewers a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. Start tuning up your singing voice now, because it’s almost time to sing your cave’s national anthem!

What is the ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

Hulu will be airing ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Episode 1 : Monday, March 6, 2023

: Monday, March 6, 2023 Episode 2 : Monday, March 6, 2023

: Monday, March 6, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, March 7, 2023

: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, March 7, 2023

: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Episode 5 : Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Episode 6 : Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, March 9, 2023

: Thursday, March 9, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, March 9, 2023

