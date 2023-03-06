 Skip to Content
History of the World, Part II

How to Watch ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

It’s the sequel you’ve been waiting 40 years for! Let’s hope it’s not a big letdown. “History of the World, Part II” will premiere on Monday, March 6 on Hulu. The series is the much-anticipated follow-up to Mel Brooks’ classic comedy film “History of the World, Part I” and will follow a similar sketch comedy format. Can the show possibly rival its cinematic predecessor? Watch and find out! You can watch History of the World, Part II with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere

About ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere

This one has been a long time coming, but Mel Brooks is a busy man! Thankfully for comedy lovers everywhere, the director, writer and producer has graced the writing staff of “History of the World, Part II” with his presence. Brooks is one of the show’s writers, and much like in his heyday, he will star in the project as well as doing work behind-the-scenes.

As per usual, Brooks has trotted out some of the funniest people working in Hollywood to help ensure the project’s success. Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz will also star in the series, which will show viewers a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. Start tuning up your singing voice now, because it’s almost time to sing your cave’s national anthem!

Can you watch ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch History of the World, Part II on Hulu.

What is the ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

Hulu will be airing ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere on Monday, March 6, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, March 9, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Monday, March 6, 2023
  • Episode 2: Monday, March 6, 2023
  • Episode 3: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Episode 4: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Episode 7: Thursday, March 9, 2023
  • Episode 8: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Can you watch ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download History of the World, Part II and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere?

You can watch History of the World, Part II on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘History of the World, Part II’ Series Premiere Trailer

  • History of the World, Part II

    March 6, 2023

    Explore different periods of human history through a variety of sketches.

