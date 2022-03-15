How to Watch ‘Holy Heist’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new documentary tells the crazy story of a historic $7.4 million bank heist involving an Irish rebel, a crooked ex-cop, a famous boxer, and yes, even a priest. “Holy Heist” begins streaming on Tuesday, March 15 on discovery+. You can stream the premiere for free with a 7-Day Free Trial to discovery+

In 1993, in Rochester, New York, two armed men robbed a Brink’s armored car depot. The robbers also kidnapped a security guard and ex-cop, Thomas O’Connor. What’s suspicious about this occurrence is how easy it was for the robbers to run off with $7.4 million. O’Connor was also unharmed…

An investigation into the robbery recovered $2 million and identified a group of players with potential connections to the Irish Republican Army. The players in question include Sam Millar, the Irish rebel; Ronnie Gibbons, a famous boxer; and Father Patrick Moloney, a poker-faced priest; all somehow connected to O’Connor, the security guard.

Sam Millar and Father Pat were convicted for the possession of $2 million of the stolen money, while O’Connor was acquitted. However, later on, the remains of someone close to the crime washed up, and the family wants answers.

The documentary features never-before-seen interviews, including Father Moloney’s unforgettable interview about his involvement with the historic heist.

