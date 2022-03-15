 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Holy Heist’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

A new documentary tells the crazy story of a historic $7.4 million bank heist involving an Irish rebel, a crooked ex-cop, a famous boxer, and yes, even a priest. “Holy Heist” begins streaming on Tuesday, March 15 on discovery+. You can stream the premiere for free with a 7-Day Free Trial to discovery+

How to Watch ‘Holy Heist’

About ‘Holy Heist’

In 1993, in Rochester, New York, two armed men robbed a Brink’s armored car depot. The robbers also kidnapped a security guard and ex-cop, Thomas O’Connor. What’s suspicious about this occurrence is how easy it was for the robbers to run off with $7.4 million. O’Connor was also unharmed…

An investigation into the robbery recovered $2 million and identified a group of players with potential connections to the Irish Republican Army. The players in question include Sam Millar, the Irish rebel; Ronnie Gibbons, a famous boxer; and Father Patrick Moloney, a poker-faced priest; all somehow connected to O’Connor, the security guard.

Sam Millar and Father Pat were convicted for the possession of $2 million of the stolen money, while O’Connor was acquitted. However, later on, the remains of someone close to the crime washed up, and the family wants answers.

The documentary features never-before-seen interviews, including Father Moloney’s unforgettable interview about his involvement with the historic heist.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream discovery+?

Discovery+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com

Watch the trailer for 'Holy Heist' and then stream on Discovery+:

