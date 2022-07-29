How to Watch ‘Honor Society’ for Free with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Massive streaming audiences have been watching actor Gaten Matarazzo on the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” for four seasons, including the recently debuted episodes. Now, Matarazzo is one of the stars of “Honor Society,” a new movie set to debut on Paramount+. The film drops on Friday, July 29 and you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch “Honor Society”

About “Honor Society”

A Young Adult comedy from director Oran Zegman and Awesomeness Films, “Honor Society” stars Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice — who co-starred in last year’s HBO hit “Mare of Easttown.” Also in the cast are Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum, and Ben Jackson Walker.

Honor Society July 23, 2022 Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian-like plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael.

In “Honor Society,” Rice plays Honor, a high school senior hoping to get into Harvard, and ends up in a battle with her biggest competitors. However, romance soon develops between her and Michael (Matarazzo), one of her rivals.

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring Honor Society’s bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount+ this summer,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming, said when the project was first announced.

