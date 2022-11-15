How to Watch Horror Movie ‘Smile’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The newest horror flick from director Parker Finn is coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Smile” follows Dr. Rose Cotter, an overworked psychiatrist who can barely keep up with her patients as it is. When she witnesses a traumatic event, Cotter begins to hallucinate, and before long she finds herself in need of the kind of help she’s used to giving those in her care. With her mental health deteriorating qucikly, Dr. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to save her future. You can watch “Smile” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Smile’

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

About ‘Smile’

Dr. Rose Cotter thought she had seen just about everything in her time at the psych ward of her local hospital. But when a patient insists she is being stalked by an entity which takes over the bodies of others, then kills herself in a fit of hysteria, Cotter must confront more than the ordinary demons she confronts in people.

Soon, matters become worse. Cotter begins to experience the same terrifying ordeal her former patient reported: smiling people keep finding her, and telling her she is about to die. Soon, Cotter’s supervisor decides she needs some time off to get herself back together.

But things only deteriorate for Rose. She is forced to dig into a past she thought she had left far behind in a desperate search for answers. Can she find out what is following her, and stop it, before its too late? Or will she suffer the same fate as her patient, and die a horrific death with a smile on her face?

Can You Stream ‘Smile’ For Free?

If you are not subscribed to Paramount+ yet, yes! Paramount+ offers a seven day free trial of its service to new users.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Smile’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate. … Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. The service was previously called CBS All Access. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.