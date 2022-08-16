 Skip to Content
How to Watch 'Hotties' Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re a fan of dating shows and food competitions, you won’t want to miss Hulu’s newest unscripted series, “Hotties.” The show features a unique take on traditional dating or cooking series and gives viewers the best of both worlds with two exciting competitions at once. All 10 30-minute episodes drop at once on Tuesday, Aug. 16. You can watch the new series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Hotties’ Premiere

About ‘Hotties’

Each episode of “Hotties” features four singles who are looking for love. The contestants go on blind dates and then put their cooking skills to the test. Two teams of couples will prepare date-worthy meals in food trucks in high desert temperatures. To continue cooking, however, the contestants must eat extremely spicy foods. Can they take the heat?

Couples will win based on their dating skills, cooking abilities, or both. Whoever wins will take home $2,500 to use on a second date. They also have the option to split the money and go their separate ways. Jade Catta-Preta hosts the fun and hilarious show while also judging the dates and the food.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting this spicy treat!” said Catta-Preta. “We could all use a funny distraction, so head on over to Hulu for some hot giggles.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Hotties’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch a 'Hotties' Preview:

