How to Watch ‘House of Hammer’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

This week, discovery+ delivers a look into the Hammer family’s shocking story. “House of Hammer” features the truth about the famous family that goes much deeper than Armie Hammer’s frightening recent accusations. The docuseries features a total of three one-hour-long episodes that all drop simultaneously on Friday, Sept. 2, so you don’t have to wait to watch the full fascinating series. You can watch the new docuseries with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

The docuseries begins in 2020 amid Armie’s rise to fame. However, that all quickly came to a halt as bold accusations against him went public. Throughout the past few years, Armie has been accused of rape, abuse, and more. Several women have come forward, alleging that the star has dangerous fantasies of bondage, cannibalism, branding, and more.

“House of Hammer” brings to light the family’s darkest, deepest secrets hiding behind their money and power. Each of the three episodes highlights a different type of abuse within the Hammer family. Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, provides exclusive information about the family’s years of alleged abuse. The women who came forward about Armie also share their harrowing insights and experiences. Archival footage adds to the narrative as the full story unfolds.

“House of Hammer” is available to stream for free with a seven-day trial to discovery+. After that, you will have to pay for a monthly subscription, which costs $4.99 (Ad Lite) or $6.99 (Ad Free) per month.

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.