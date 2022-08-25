How to Watch ‘House of Ho’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The Ho family returns to HBO Max to give viewers another look into their lives when “House of Ho” Season 2 premieres this week. The unscripted docuseries follows patriarch Binh Ho, his wife Hue, and the rest of their family living in Houston. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, Aug. 25. The first three episodes are available to stream this week with the remaining episodes dropping over the next couple of weeks. You can stream the “House of Ho” Season 2 premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘House of Ho’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘House of Ho’

Binh and Hue are two successful Vietnamese immigrants in Houston. They and their two children, Judy and Washington, are living the American dream after creating lucrative banking and real estate businesses. They’re enjoying their luxurious lifestyle but still want to maintain their Vietnamese traditions.

In “House of Ho” Season 2, Washington continues to focus on maintaining his sobriety but finds it difficult to come to terms with living a “normal life.” Meanwhile, Judy is eager to be more independent. Along the way, there is plenty of conflict and drama.

Judy’s fiancé, Nate Nguyễn and Washington’s wife, Lesley, are also a part of the show. Viewers will meet a few new additions to the cast this season, including Bella Ho and Kim Ho (Washington and Judy’s cousins), and Vanessa Kon and Tammy Gee (Nate’s sisters), and their partners, Carlton Kon and Tran Nguyễn.

The episodes will be released as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 25: Episodes 1-3

Episodes 1-3 Thursday, Sept. 1: Episodes 4-6

Episodes 4-6 Thursday, Sept. 8: Episodes 7-10

The previous season is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max if you would like to catch up.