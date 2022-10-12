How to Watch ‘House of Payne’ Midseason Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get ready to feel the Payne! Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” is returning to BET on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The long-running sitcom is a record breaker for Perry and BET. “House of Payne” has aired more episodes than any other TV series featuring a predominately Black cast in history, with over 300 having been produced. The second half of season 11 premieres on Oct. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘House of Payne’ Midseason Premiere

“House of Payne” episodes can also be streamed via BET+.

About ‘House of Payne’

“House of Payne” features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his lovely wife Ella. Together the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. “House of Payne” also stars LaVan Davis as Curtis Payne, Cassi Davis Patton as Ella Payne, Allen Payne as C.J. Payne, Lance Gross as Calvin Payne, Larramie “Doc” Shaw as Malik Payne, and Keshia Knight Pulliam as Miranda Payne. Ahmarie Holmes as Lisa and Quin Walters as Laura are joining the cast as recurring characters.

The newest episode will be titled “Payneful Plan.” Curtis is determined to show Ella she is still the love of his life, and to not take her for granted as he feels he has been. The couple’s 40th wedding anniversary is approaching. and Curtis recruits Calvin and CJ to help make his perfect date plan come to life. But the night soon turns disastrous, and Curtis fears he may have lost Ella for good. Meanwhile, Calvin and Laura’s relationship hits a speed bump.

How to Stream ‘House of Payne’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “House of Payne” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

