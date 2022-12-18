How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Week 15 Game Live Online on December 18, 2022: TV & Streaming

On Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Houston Texans face the Kansas City Chiefs from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Fox.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on NFL+?

If the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs game. You would be able to stream Fox.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game Preview: Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans.

But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week.

“They played a great team with the Cowboys, and they were down there where they probably should’ve won,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “In this league, you can take no one for granted. Those are NFL players. They have a lot of talented, young guys that play hard.

“We understand it’s going to be a great challenge for us, so we’re going to go out there and play our best football to win.”

The Chiefs (10-3) have won six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Texans (1-11-1) need a win to avoid losing nine straight for the first time since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

After dealing with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott last week, Houston coach Lovie Smith knows his team faces another huge challenge this week in Mahomes, who leads the NFL in yards passing (4,160) and touchdowns (33).

“He can just do it all, and he’s got a history in the league now of that,” Smith said. “When you have a player like that, it makes everyone look better.”

The Texans returned to Davis Mills at quarterback last week after benching him for two games. But instead of only relying on him to run the offense, Houston used a two-quarterback system with Jeff Driskel taking some of the snaps.

Smith wouldn’t say if they plan to use the same plan at quarterback this week, but Mills said he liked how it worked against Dallas.

“We felt good about it,” he said. “Obviously, both of us have the mindset of whatever we can do to help the team win games. That’s what we’re doing. If (we) use the both-quarterback system, we’re trying to move the ball and score touchdowns. That’s our main focus.”

REINFORCEMENTS COMING

The Chiefs could have wide receiver Kadarius Toney back this week after missing most of the past four games with a hamstring injury. They also hope to add Mecole Hardman, who recently came off injured reserve for an abdominal issue, though it’s possible he is another week or two away.

“If you add speed to any offense that those two guys have,” Mahomes said, “it really opens up everybody else, because you have to account for those two guys one very play.”

PIERCE’S INJURY

The Texans could be without star rookie running back Dameon Pierce after he injured an ankle last Sunday. Pierce, who leads rookies with 939 yards rushing, has been one of the only bright spots in Houston’s terrible season.

“If Dameon can’t go, we know what he’s been to our offense this year,” Smith said. “He’s one of the best running backs in football. There would be a void. When a player can’t go, the void is sealed by others. We look to all options.”

The two other running backs on Houston’s roster are Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead, but neither has done much this season. Ogunbowale has eight carries for 27 yards and Burkhead has 80 yards on 26 carries.

TEXAS FOREVER

Mahomes grew up in Tyler, Texas, and starred at Texas Tech, before becoming a first-round pick of the Chiefs, and has such an affinity for his home state that he has a home there for the offseason.

But the closest he’s come to playing in Texas over his first five-plus seasons in the league was in 2017, when he rode the bench behind Alex Smith for a game in Dallas.

“Houston is about a three-hour trip from Tyler,” he said, “so I’m sure there’s a lot more people coming than I even know. It’ll be cool for them to see me playing in my home state for sure.”

HEY, OLD FRIEND

The Texans will see a familiar face Sunday with safety Justin Reid playing for the Chiefs. Reid was drafted by Houston in the third round of the 2018 draft and spent his first four seasons in Houston before signing with Kansas City this offseason.

“I’m excited,” Reid said. “I have a lot of personal relationships with a lot of those guys, a lot of love for those players, the coaching staff. So, it’s a fun game for me personally to go back in be in the atmosphere that I began my career in.”

Smith raved about Reid, who started 53 games in his four seasons in Houston.

“Justin Reid and I will have a lifetime relationship,” Smith said. “I consider him a friend, too. … He’s playing excellent football for them. He can tackle. He checks off all the boxes when you’re looking for a good safety.”