How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

The Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on fuboTV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+. The game is available on both their Essential and Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on NFL+?

If the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game. You would be able to stream Fox and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Live Stream

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Game Preview: Houston's porous run defense faces test from Titans' Henry

HOUSTON (AP) — Ranked dead last in run defense, things are likely to get even worse for the one-win Houston Texans when they host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs torched Houston (1-4-1) for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 38-20 win last week.

Now a run defense that is allowing a whopping 164.7 yards a game will have to deal with Henry, a player who has long dominated the Texans.

Henry has 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries in just 10 career games against Houston. Henry missed both meetings against the Texans last season with a foot injury, but has run for at least 200 yards in his last three games against Houston — capped by a career-high 250 in the 2020 season finale.

In those three games, he has combined for 673 yards rushing with seven touchdowns. Another big game Sunday would make him the first player in NFL history to have at least two TD runs in four straight games against the same team and the first to have at least 150 yards rushing in four games in a row against a single opponent.

Houston coach Lovie Smith said Henry is “headed” in the direction of being one of the best running backs to ever play.

“You just look at the best backs in the league right now, he will be a part of that debate,” Smith said. “He’s as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys. Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also.”

Henry, who ranks fourth in the NFL with 536 yards rushing, has run for at least 100 yards in Tennessee’s last three games to help the Titans (4-2) to a four-game winning streak after opening the season 0-2. He could be even more important to Tennessee’s offense this week with quarterback Ryan Tannehill dealing with a sprained right ankle.

Tannehill thinks Henry is returning to form after missing last season’s final nine games with a broken foot.

“It looks like it to me,” Tannehill said. “He is running hard. He is running physical. These latest games, you can kind of see him getting that attitude back and punishing people, running through arm tackles, breaking tackles and getting to that second level. It is good to see Derrick being Derrick.”

Tannehill left Sunday’s game in a walking boot and missed practice Wednesday, but is likely to start against Houston.

“I am headed in the right direction,” he said. “I have got a little ways to go, but I have been better and I have been worse.”

THIRD-DOWN TURNAROUND

The Titans had the NFL’s worst defense on third-down conversions in 2020, allowing opponents to convert 51.9% of the time against them. That’s no longer a problem.

Tennessee currently leads the NFL with the stingiest unit on third down, allowing conversions only 27.7% of the time. The Titans held the Colts to 4 of 13 on third down last week and Washington to 1 of 11 (9.1%) before their bye week.

FOURTH-QUARTER WOES

Both teams have had a tough time scoring in the fourth quarter this season.

The Titans have been outscored 20-6 in the final period. Tennessee has scored in the fourth quarter in just one game this season and that came with two field goals in last week’s win over the Colts.

Houston has been outscored 58-17 in the fourth quarter. The Texans were outscored 21-0 in the final period Sunday to allow the Raiders to run away with a win after trailing by three points after three quarters.

“Believe me, after one if we knew exactly what that was, we would’ve fixed it,” Smith said. “We’re just going to keep plugging away. You group them all together, it doesn’t look good. There has been one game … where we did finish. So, we’ve done it before. If you’ve done it one time, you should be able to do it again.”

RUN ON US

Tennessee is setting opponents up for that third-down success by stopping the run. The Titans currently rank fourth in the NFL holding opponents to 96.8 yards per game, and they didn’t allow reigning NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor to reach 100 yards in either of his games against them. He combined for 100 yards in two games over the past month against Tennessee.

ROOKIE RUNNER

While Henry is the star of this weekend’s running back show, Houston’s Dameon Pierce has already established himself as one of the league’s top runners early this season.

The fourth-round pick from Florida leads all rookies and ranks sixth in the NFL with 504 yards rushing.

“If there is space in there, he usually finds it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He runs hard through the second level, whether that is behind his pads or spins. He is a great challenge.”

NOT SO EXPLOSIVE

Tennessee ranks next to last defending the pass, giving up 277.5 yards per game. A big part of that has been the defense letting opponents complete too many long passes downfield.

With the return of starter Amani Hooker from the concussion protocol last week, the Titans moved him from safety alongside Kevin Byard to the slot. That helped the Titans keep the Colts from going deep, limiting Indianapolis’ longest play to 20 yards.