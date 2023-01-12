How to Watch ‘How I Caught My Killer’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A fascinating new true crime series debuts on Hulu this week. “ How I Caught My Killer ” tells true stories from a variety of homocide cases. In every case, the victim has managed to leave behind the evidence needed to catch their murderer. All nine captivating episodes drop simultaneously, so you can binge the series all at once. You can begin streaming “How I Caught My Killer” on Thursday, Jan. 12. You can watch How I Caught My Killer with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'How I Caught My Killer' Premiere

Each “How I Caught My Killer” episode takes viewers through the events of a tragic murder. The synopsis states that the series offers a “fresh spin” on true crime content with a combination of interviews, archival footage, and recreations. At some point before their death, each of the victims gave investigators an important clue that allowed justice to be served. In some cases, these hints were found on social media or in text messages. Without such vital pieces of information, it’s possible that these cases would have gone unsolved.

While looking at the various ways victims were able to catch their killers, the docuseries also draws attention to the flaws in the criminal justice system in the United States. It sheds light on the minority groups who are severely and disproportionately affected as well.

