How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
This premiere is going to be legen… wait for it… dairy! The Season 2 premiere of “How I Met Your Father” is coming to Hulu on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The series is much like its predecessor “How I Met Your Mother,” in that it centers on a group of friends trying to figure out where their lives are going, what they want for themselves, and who they will end up with… if anyone! You can watch How I Met Your Father: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere
Sometime in the near future, Sophie (Hillary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
Sophie is a hopeless romantic, despite not knowing who her own biological father is. Season will continue to follow her on her journey toward finding true love, and the hijinks of her close friends and relatives. Robin Scherbatsky and The Captain have already returned from “HIMYM,” but which of your favorite characters from the original will be back this season? You’ll just have to watch and find out!
Can you watch 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch How I Met Your Father: Season 2 on Hulu.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Schedule
Hulu will be airing ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Premiere on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
- Episode 2: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
- Episode 3: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
- Episode 4: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Episode 5: Tuesday, February 21, 2023
- Episode 6: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Episode 7: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Episode 8: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
- Episode 9: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Episode 10: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Episode 11: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Episode 12: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Episode 13: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Episode 14: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Episode 15: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Episode 16: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Episode 17: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Episode 18: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Episode 19: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Episode 20: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Can you watch 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download How I Met Your Father: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere?
You can watch How I Met Your Father: Season 2 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Trailer
How I Met Your Father: Season 2January 24, 2023
In the near future, Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
