How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere

Sometime in the near future, Sophie (Hillary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Sophie is a hopeless romantic, despite not knowing who her own biological father is. Season will continue to follow her on her journey toward finding true love, and the hijinks of her close friends and relatives. Robin Scherbatsky and The Captain have already returned from “HIMYM,” but which of your favorite characters from the original will be back this season? You’ll just have to watch and find out!

Can you watch 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch How I Met Your Father: Season 2 on Hulu.

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Premiere on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, January 24, 2023

: Tuesday, January 24, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, January 31, 2023

: Tuesday, January 31, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, February 7, 2023

: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, February 14, 2023

: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, February 21, 2023

: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, February 28, 2023

: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, March 7, 2023

: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Episode 8 : Tuesday, March 14, 2023

: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 Episode 9 : Tuesday, March 21, 2023

: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Episode 10 : Tuesday, March 28, 2023

: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Episode 11 : Tuesday, April 4, 2023

: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Episode 12 : Tuesday, April 11, 2023

: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Episode 13 : Tuesday, April 18, 2023

: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Episode 14 : Tuesday, April 25, 2023

: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Episode 15 : Tuesday, May 2, 2023

: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Episode 16 : Tuesday, May 9, 2023

: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Episode 17 : Tuesday, May 16, 2023

: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Episode 18 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 19 : Tuesday, May 30, 2023

: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Episode 20: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Can you watch 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download How I Met Your Father: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch How I Met Your Father: Season 2 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere Trailer