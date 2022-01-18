How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Eight years after “How I Met Your Mother” wrapped up, the story resumes with a sequel, “How I Met Your Father.”

The series premiere features two episodes, “Pilot” and “FOMO.” The new series is available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Tuesday, January 18. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’

When: Tuesday, January 18 at 12:01 am ET

Where: Hulu

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

About ‘How I Met Your Father’

In “How I Met Your Mother,” Ted Mosby shared his side of the story. Now, viewers will get to see Sophie’s perspective on “How I Met Your Father.” In the series, Sophie tells her unseen son where their story all began and how she met his father. Young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff, while Kim Cattrall will star as future Sophie.

Starring alongside Duff and Cattrall are Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma as Sid. Though they have more minor roles, Josh Peck plays Drew. Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes are also a part of the reboot.

Beginning Tuesday, the first two episodes will be available to stream on Hulu. Going forward, one new episode will arrive on Hulu each Tuesday throughout the show’s first season, which consists of 10 episodes.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘How I Met Your Father’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

