How to Watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a way to get in the early holiday spirit, Peacock has you covered. The streaming service will feature holiday classics, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, among others. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is available to stream on Peacock beginning November 1. If you would like to stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, you will need a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99).

How to Watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ Online

When: Monday, November 1

Where: Peacock Premium

Stream: Watch with Peacock Premium

About ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a holiday classic that’s been loved by many for decades. The Dr. Seuss story features the Grinch, who’s bitter during the holiday season. To sabotage a nearby village’s Christmas plans, the Grinch dresses up as Santa Claus. He brings along his dog, who is disguised as a reindeer and attempts to take over the village’s Christmas plans. The Grinch steals the villagers’ feasts, gifts, and decorations because he doesn’t like the idea of them celebrating such a happy and joyous holiday.

The animated movie is narrated by Boris Karloff. It was initially released on December 18, 1966, and is based on the Dr. Seuss children’s book by the same name. The uncredited bass vocalist on the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, also known for his work as the original Tony the Tiger

How Much Does Peacock Premium Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 / month, or $50 / year ($4.17 / month). If you have Xfinity or Cox, you can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without ads for $4.99 per month.

Can You Stream ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ For Free?

If you have a subscription to Peacock Premium, you can stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at no additional cost. Peacock doesn’t offer a 7-Day Free Trial, but Xfinity and Cox customers can get Peacock Premium with ads for free or without ads for $4.99 per month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’?

Peacock Premium is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.