Hulu Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available to cord-cutters. They have what most households are looking for thanks to their wide variety of content. Regardless of household size and individual preferences, Hulu Live should have you covered.

The base package includes the Disney Bundle. Hulu LIve TV costs $69.99 / month. So you’ll get over 70 of the top local, sports, and cable channels, plus the ability to stream Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Hulu Live is great for those looking for premium upgrades. They offer a fair amount of add-ons, including a few for premium channels like HBO and Showtime. For $6/month, you can upgrade to avoid commercials. They offer seven extra channel packages too, ranging from $5 to $15/month.

They also have Unlimited Cloud DVR for up to nine months and access to 33 TV Everywhere apps. The TV Everywhere apps can be used on devices outside your home network. Among the 33 available, you’ll get many of the most popular TV apps, including those from ABC, ESPN, and Fox.

How to Watch Hulu Live TV in Multiple Locations

You can watch Hulu Live on two devices at the same time, including TV and mobile devices. If you want to watch on unlimited devices you can upgrade your Hulu account for $9.99/month.

This will let you watch unlimited screens on your home network. The add-on will also let you access the Hulu app to stream Hulu Live on three mobile screens. So while you might be limited to unlimited screens in a single home, you’ll be able to use up to three screens on the go.

You will be required to set up a home network within the first 30 days of activating your account. The home network must be a residential internet connection, not a mobile one like a hotspot or a shared Wi-Fi. If you need to change your home network, Hulu allows you to change your location up to four times a year (or 12-month period).

How to Watch Hulu Live TV in Multiple Homes

While you can watch Hulu live away from home, you’ll have to check in to your home network at least every 30 days. This is because of Hulu’s home network requirements. They will also prevent you from accessing your live TV subscription from living room devices outside your home.

Hulu’s Unlimited Screens add-on will only give you the ability to stream on unlimited devices in a single location. However, since you’re able to stream on three mobile devices, you can watch live TV on a smartphone or tablet. Depending on your mobile device type, you can cast your streaming content to a smart TV.

Hulu Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.