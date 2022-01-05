How to Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another season of Ken Jeong’s musical mystery game show, “I Can See Your Voice” is here. Can the contestants separate the good singer from the bad for a chance to win $100,000? You can watch the “I Can See Your Voice” season 2 premiere live on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

About ‘I Can See Your Voice’

“I Can See Your Voice” is hosted by Jeong with Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as panelists. During the competition, the celebrity detectives help one contestant weed out the good and bad singers of all of the “Secret Voices.” The catch is that the “Secret Voices” never sing out loud. So, the contestant must use clues and interrogation to “see” the voice and narrow down the singers.

Season two introduces a “Golden Mic,” allowing the contestant to talk with a secret mystery celebrity and get a piece of advice. At the end of the night, whoever was selected as a good singer will perform alongside a musical guest. If the contestant is correct, the talented singer and musical guest will put on an extraordinary performance, and the contestant will walk away with $100,000. If not, the audience is in for an awkward performance from one of the bad singers.

The first episode features celebrity detectives Bow Wow & Cheyenne Jackson alongside musical superstar, Jewel.

