How to Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another season of Ken Jeong’s musical mystery game show, “I Can See Your Voice” is here. Can the contestants separate the good singer from the bad for a chance to win $100,000? You can watch the “I Can See Your Voice” season 2 premiere live on Wednesday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘I Can See Your Voice’

“I Can See Your Voice” is hosted by Jeong with Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as panelists. During the competition, the celebrity detectives help one contestant weed out the good and bad singers of all of the “Secret Voices.” The catch is that the “Secret Voices” never sing out loud. So, the contestant must use clues and interrogation to “see” the voice and narrow down the singers.

Season two introduces a “Golden Mic,” allowing the contestant to talk with a secret mystery celebrity and get a piece of advice. At the end of the night, whoever was selected as a good singer will perform alongside a musical guest. If the contestant is correct, the talented singer and musical guest will put on an extraordinary performance, and the contestant will walk away with $100,000. If not, the audience is in for an awkward performance from one of the bad singers.

The first episode features celebrity detectives Bow Wow & Cheyenne Jackson alongside musical superstar, Jewel.

I Can See Your Voice

September 23, 2020

Each week one contestant will have the chance to win a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

How to Stream the ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the ‘I Can See Your Voice’ season 2 premiere live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

