How to Watch ‘I Want You Back’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’ve been searching for a new rom-com to enjoy, you’re in luck. “I Want You Back,” starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week. Beginning Friday, February 11, you can stream the new film for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the ‘I Want You Back’ Premiere

When: Friday, February 11

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

About ‘I Want You Back’

In “I Want You Back,” Slate plays Emma, and Day stars as Peter. After Emma is dumped by her boyfriend, Noah (Scott Eastwood) on the same weekend that Anne (Gina Rodriguez) breaks up with Peter, the two thirty-somethings strangers bond over their shared experiences. They’re both afraid of ending up alone forever and fail to accept the fate of their prior relationships.

As Emma and Peter navigate their emotions amid their tough breakups, they work together to come up with a scheme to win back their exes. Thanks to social media, they learn that Anne and Noah have both moved on and are dating other people. So, Emma and Peter attempt to sabotage their exes’ new relationships to bring back what was lost. Will they be able to get them back, or is there no hope to rekindle their past relationships?

The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Mason Gooding, Clark Backo, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Dylan Gelula, Isabel May, Luke David Blumm, and Pete Davidson. “This Is Us” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger came together again to bring a romantic comedy to the small screen.