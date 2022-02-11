 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
I Want You Back Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘I Want You Back’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’ve been searching for a new rom-com to enjoy, you’re in luck. “I Want You Back,” starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, arrives on Amazon Prime Video this week. Beginning Friday, February 11, you can stream the new film for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch the ‘I Want You Back’ Premiere

About ‘I Want You Back’

In “I Want You Back,” Slate plays Emma, and Day stars as Peter. After Emma is dumped by her boyfriend, Noah (Scott Eastwood) on the same weekend that Anne (Gina Rodriguez) breaks up with Peter, the two thirty-somethings strangers bond over their shared experiences. They’re both afraid of ending up alone forever and fail to accept the fate of their prior relationships.

As Emma and Peter navigate their emotions amid their tough breakups, they work together to come up with a scheme to win back their exes. Thanks to social media, they learn that Anne and Noah have both moved on and are dating other people. So, Emma and Peter attempt to sabotage their exes’ new relationships to bring back what was lost. Will they be able to get them back, or is there no hope to rekindle their past relationships?

The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Mason Gooding, Clark Backo, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Dylan Gelula, Isabel May, Luke David Blumm, and Pete Davidson. “This Is Us” writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger came together again to bring a romantic comedy to the small screen.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.