How to Watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After a two-year absence, “iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021” returned to Madison Square Garden on December 10. Relive the moments on The CW with performances from Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio, and Kane Brown. You can watch highlights of the two-hour holiday music event on Wednesday, December 15 at 8pm ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021’ Special Premiere

When: Wednesday, December 15 at 8 PM ET

TV: The CW

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021’

New York’s Z100, the pop radio station, introduced Jingle Ball over 20 years ago. Every year, the holiday concert has the top artists performing their #1 hits. Due to Covid, Jingle Ball had been canceled two years in a row. On December 10, the 2021 event was broadcasted on an exclusive livestream on The CW App, CWTV.com, and all iHeartRadio CHR stations across the nation. The iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman told Variety that it was the “snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas.”

Unfortunately, Doja Cat and Dua Lipa were unable to perform due to several members of Doja’s production team testing positive for COVID-19 whereas Dua Lipa was sick with laryngitis. However, there are still entertaing highlights for viewers to watch such as Elton John giving Ed Sheeran a video introduction, Charlie D’Amelio dancing on stage during her sister Dixie’s performance of “Naughty List,” the Jonas Brothers singing “Like It’s Christmas,” AJR closing their show with “Weak,” Saweetie performing hits “Icy Girl” and “Best Friend,” and lastly, Jimmy Fallon with his viral holiday hit titled “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

How to Stream ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021’ on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.