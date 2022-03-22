How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to celebrate the hottest songs and artists of the year with the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The iHeartRadio Music Awards premiere on Fox on Tuesday, March 22 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. If you’d like to watch the awards show live, you can tune in with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

When: Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (PT tape delayed)

Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET (PT tape delayed) TV: Fox

Fox Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About the iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ninth iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to feature an impressive lineup of musicians, including live performances and awards presentations. In the months leading up to the show, fans had the opportunity to vote for nominees in the following categories: Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, and TikTok Songwriter of the Year, and Best Comeback Album.

LL Cool J hosts this year’s show and will also perform. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, and more. Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award and will also be taking the stage for a special performance.

The full list of nominations and categories can be found here.

How to Stream iHeartRadio Music Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, including fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options