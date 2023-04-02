 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch Inaugural Pickleball Slam Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

Do you know that the fastest-growing sport in America is? If you guessed “pickleball,” give yourself a gold star! On Sunday, April 2, at 12 noon ET, ESPN will offer exclusive broadcast coverage of the first-ever Pickleball Slam event, featuring tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. Watch these superstars try their hand at a new challenge with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Pickleball Slam Tournament

About Pickleball Slam Tournament

The inaugural Pickleball Slam will feature two matches: a singles and a doubles. In the legends’ singles, Chang faces Roddick and Agassi faces McEnroe. The second match—the final match of the day—will be a doubles with Chang and McEnroe facing Agassi and Roddick. The four tennis Hall of Famers will compete for a $1 million purse—the largest in pickleball history.

Pickleball’s rules are quite similar to tennis, but the game is played on a court one-third the size, which ratchets up the speed of play considerably. All serves must be underhand, and the ball is hard plastic, giving it considerably less bounce than a regulation tennis ball. Only the side serving can score, and a failure to return a volley by the serving player or team surrenders the serving opportunity to the other side.

How to Stream Pickleball Slam Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Pickleball Slam Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for Pickleball Slam Tournament

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.