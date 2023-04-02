How to Watch Inaugural Pickleball Slam Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

Do you know that the fastest-growing sport in America is? If you guessed “pickleball,” give yourself a gold star! On Sunday, April 2, at 12 noon ET, ESPN will offer exclusive broadcast coverage of the first-ever Pickleball Slam event, featuring tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. Watch these superstars try their hand at a new challenge with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch Pickleball Slam Tournament

When: Sunday, April 2 at 12 noon ET

Sunday, April 2 at 12 noon ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream:

About Pickleball Slam Tournament

The inaugural Pickleball Slam will feature two matches: a singles and a doubles. In the legends’ singles, Chang faces Roddick and Agassi faces McEnroe. The second match—the final match of the day—will be a doubles with Chang and McEnroe facing Agassi and Roddick. The four tennis Hall of Famers will compete for a $1 million purse—the largest in pickleball history.

Pickleball’s rules are quite similar to tennis, but the game is played on a court one-third the size, which ratchets up the speed of play considerably. All serves must be underhand, and the ball is hard plastic, giving it considerably less bounce than a regulation tennis ball. Only the side serving can score, and a failure to return a volley by the serving player or team surrenders the serving opportunity to the other side.

How to Stream Pickleball Slam Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Pickleball Slam Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

