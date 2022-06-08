How to Watch India vs. South Africa T20 Cricket Tour Live Without Cable

India hosts South Africa for five T20 International cricket matches in preparation for October’s 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The five T20I matches begin on Thursday, June 9, and conclude Sunday, June 19. You can watch every game with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch the South Africa Tour of India Live Without Cable

When: Beginning June 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Beginning June 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET Where: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About the South Africa Tour of India

The cricket series starts in Delhi and stretches out over five stadiums until it concludes in Bangalore. The first match on ESPN+ begins at 8:30 a.m. ET on June 9. The tour takes place before the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this October in Australia.

India is currently the world’s top-ranked nation, and South Africa is in fourth place overall. India looks to overcome last year’s performance when they failed to advance to the tournament’s playoffs; South Africa has yet to win a T20 World Cup championship.

All eyes are on KL Rahul stepping in as the Indian captain while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma sit out the tour. Usually playing as the team’s vice-captain, Rahul has faced South Africa as India’s captain in test and ODI matches earlier this year, losing both series.

How to Stream the South Africa Cricket Tour of India Live Without Cable

The easiest way to catch all five matches is with an ESPN+ subscription. ESPN+ is currently part of the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+. You can stream all the action with ESPN+. ESPN+ also comes free with any subscription to Hulu Live TV.

