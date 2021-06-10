How to Watch ‘Infinite’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re in the mood for a high-action sci-fi film, you’ll want to catch Infinite on Paramount+. The feature film hits the streaming platform on Thursday, June 10. You can watch Infinite with a Paramount+ subscription.

How to Watch “Infinite” Online For Free

Evan McCauley, played by Mark Wahlberg, has skills he didn’t learn himself and memories he didn’t experience firsthand. A secret group, known as the “Infinites,” locates him. They reveal that his memories and skills may have come from his past lives. When he enters the Infinites’ world, he meets others who were reborn and in a similar situation to himself. Evan collaborates with the Infinites to seek out answers within his memories, but they must hurry. Another Infinite is attempting to end all life to break the curse of reincarnation.

Infinite also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien. The film was originally supposed to be released in theaters on August 7, 2020. When theaters closed last year due to the pandemic, its theatrical release date was moved, first to May 28, 2021, then to September 24, 2021. Now, it’s only available on Paramount+, so you can enjoy a good movie from the comfort of your home.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

Does “Infinite” Cost Extra to Stream on Paramount+?

Infinite is included in your Paramount+ subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream Infinite?

You can stream Infinite on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream Infinite?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

Can You Watch Infinite Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

