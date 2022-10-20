How to Watch ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Inside Amy Schumer” is gearing up to return for its fifth season and first to air exclusively on Paramount+. The Schumer-centric sketch comedy show will drop the first two episodes of Season 5 on Thursday, Oct. 20, and one episode weekly for the three following weeks. This season features side-splitting bits and special guest stars the likes of which only top-quality sketch shows can lure in. The streaming-only version of the show promises to be hysterical, awkward, and always not safe for work! You can watch all of the fifth season of “Inside Amy Schumer with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season Premiere

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.

About ‘Inside Amy Schumer’

“Inside Amy Schumer” is a sketch comedy show, much like “Saturday Night Live,” however, the show has only the boundaries Schumer sets for it, which is to say no boundaries at all. After airing for four seasons on Comedy Central, the series moves to corporate streaming sibling Paramount+, which likely means that there are even fewer restrictions on the comedian than there ever was before.

Each episode is split into several segments or bits of varying length – sketches, clips of stand-up comedy performances, and street interviews featuring Schumer approaching random members of the public, usually about something overtly sexual.

This season features well-known guest stars, including some true comedic powerhouses: Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn, Tim Meadows, Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, and Cara Delevinge. This season will only feature five episodes, so each one will be packed to the rafters with big stars and big laughs.

Can You Stream ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you’re not a Paramount+ customer already, yes! Paramount+ offers new subscribers a seven day free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season Premiere on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: FINALFIGHT.