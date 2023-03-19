How to Watch ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ Series Premiere Live Online Without Cable

About ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ Series Premiere

In the series, Jen Psaki tackles the biggest issues of the week and features one-on-one interviews with newsmakers. There will be several segments on the show. The “Don’t Freak Out” segment attempts to “lower the temperature” around particular subjects that might make viewers shake their heads.

A different feature called “Weekend Routine” takes viewers to see a newsmaker or important person while attempting to give them a better understanding of that person. Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, is the first topic, and Maxwell Frost, a congressman from Florida who is 25 years old, is anticipated to appear in a later segment.

Additionally, Psaki is creating a social series and an original streaming series, and she will contribute a daily political newsletter piece. Psaki will also continue to make appearances as a commentator on various NBC News and MSNBC programs.

