How to Watch ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

It wouldn’t be Spooky Season without a new vampire show, and AMC is helping to bring back some of the most beloved vampiric characters of all time. “Interview With The Vampire,” a new adaptation of the classic Anne Rice novel, is coming to AMC on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. ET. Watch Louis and Lestat come together once again, in an epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Premiere

Episodes will air simultaneously on AMC+. The first two episodes will debut on AMC+ on Oct. 2.

About ‘Interview With The Vampire’

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, “Interview with the Vampire” follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Bailey Bass) in an epic tale of romance, violence, and the pitfalls of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’ intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

“Interview With The Vampire” has yet to debut, but is generating so much buzz that it’s already been picked up for a second season.

How to Stream ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Interview With The Vampire” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: AMC + 12 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: AMC + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC + 31 Top Cable Channels

'Interview With The Vampire' SDCC Trailer

