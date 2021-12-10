How to Watch ‘Invasion’ Season 1 Finale Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The first season of Simon Kinberg and David Weil’s sci-fi drama series, “Invasion,” is coming to an end. The finale episode titled “First Day,” is available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, December 10. You can watch it with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Stream the ‘Invasion’ Season 1 Finale

When: Streams on Friday, December 10

Where: Apple TV+

Stream: You can watch with Apple TV+

About ‘Invasion’

“Invasion” tells the stories of people across the globe who are in the midst of an alien invasion on earth. Episode nine showed Mitsuki racing against the clock to contact Hoshi 12. Meanwhile, Caspar takes on a challenge that puts his life on the line and the Maliks are detained.

The summary of the finale episode doesn’t give away too many secrets about what’s ahead. It reads, “The world, still reeling from global destruction, faces a new and unforeseen dawn.” Hopefully, the finale can answer the audience’s burning questions as the characters come together to fight back against the aliens.

“Invasion” stars Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik, Shamier Anderson as Trevante Ward, Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato, Firas Nassar as Ahmed “Manny” Malik, Aziz Capkurt as Kuchi, Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow, Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik, Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik, Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi, and Sam Neill as Sheriff John Bell Tyson.

Though the first season of “Invasion” is wrapping up, the series will continue. On December 8, it renewed for another season, but a release date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, you can stream the entire first season on Apple TV+.

