How to Watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

What comes in the aftermath of an alien invasion, especially when those aliens begin waging an all-out war against humans? Follow the stories of five ordinary humans around the globe who must figure out how to put their lives back together amidst the chaos in Season 2 of Apple TV+ 's " Invasion " when the expansive, character-driven sci-fi series returns for its sophomore season this Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+.

About ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere

“Invasion” takes place during an alien invasion that threatens humanity’s existence, and, as events unfold in real-time, the science-fiction series follows five ordinary people around the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos and destruction around them.

The second season will pick up just months after 2021’s Season 1 finale as the aliens escalate their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.

“Invasion” stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, India Brown, Paddy Holland, and more.

Can you watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing “Invasion” Season 2 beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, followed by weekly episode releases through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, Aug. 23

: Wednesday, Aug. 23 Episode 2 : Wednesday, Aug. 30

: Wednesday, Aug. 30 Episode 3 : Wednesday, Sept. 6

: Wednesday, Sept. 6 Episode 4 : Wednesday, Sept. 13

: Wednesday, Sept. 13 Episode 5: Wednesday, Sept. 20 Episode 6 : Wednesday, Sept. 27

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 Episode 7 : Wednesday, Oct. 4

: Wednesday, Oct. 4 Episode 8 : Wednesday, Oct. 11

: Wednesday, Oct. 11 Episode 9 : Wednesday, Oct.18

: Wednesday, Oct.18 Episode 10: Wednesday, Oct. 25

