Invasion Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ashley Steves

What comes in the aftermath of an alien invasion, especially when those aliens begin waging an all-out war against humans? Follow the stories of five ordinary humans around the globe who must figure out how to put their lives back together amidst the chaos in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Invasion” when the expansive, character-driven sci-fi series returns for its sophomore season this Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Apple TV+. You can watch Invasion: Season 2 with a 60-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere

“Invasion” takes place during an alien invasion that threatens humanity’s existence, and, as events unfold in real-time, the science-fiction series follows five ordinary people around the globe as they struggle to make sense of the chaos and destruction around them.

The second season will pick up just months after 2021’s Season 1 finale as the aliens escalate their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.

“Invasion” stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, India Brown, Paddy Holland, and more.

Can you watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 60-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Invasion: Season 2 on Apple TV+.

‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing “Invasion” Season 2 beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, followed by weekly episode releases through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

  • Episode 1: Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • Episode 2: Wednesday, Aug. 30
  • Episode 3: Wednesday, Sept. 6
  • Episode 4: Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, Sept. 20
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, Sept. 27
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, Oct. 4
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, Oct. 11
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, Oct.18
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Can you watch ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download Invasion: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Invasion: Season 2 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Invasion’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • Invasion: Season 2

    August 22, 2023

    The second season picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans.

  • 60-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality original shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    60-Day Trial
    $6.99 / month
    apple.com

    Get a 2-Month FREE trial if you sign up before Sept. 30

