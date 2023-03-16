How to Watch Auburn vs. Iowa Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT, the #25 Iowa Hawkeyes face the #25 Auburn Tigers from Legacy Arena at BJCC. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Auburn Tigers

The Iowa vs. Auburn game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Auburn on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Auburn game on TNT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Auburn on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Auburn game on TNT with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Auburn on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Auburn game on TNT with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Iowa vs. Auburn on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Auburn game on TNT with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Auburn on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TNT so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Auburn game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Auburn vs. Iowa Game Preview: Iowa and Auburn square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Auburn Tigers.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9, and their record is 8-4 against non-conference opponents. Iowa averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-8 in SEC play. Auburn is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McCaffery is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Wendell Green Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.