How to Watch ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Grab your aprons and sharpen your knives as the Iron Chef goes on another search for the king or queen of culinary cuisine. Join hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish along with Chairman Mark Dacascos as they put all new contestants through the meat grinder on Netflix starting on Wednesday, June 15. You can stream “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” with a Subscription to Netflix.

About ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’

The iconic cooking competition franchise “Iron Chef” returns after a nearly four-year hiatus, bringing would-be cooks into the Kitchen Stadium in a contest to see who can become a true culinary conquistador. Challengers must use secret ingredients to wow hosts Brown and Kish, and the chef with the highest marks must face their greatest challenge yet: a six-way cook-off featuring five previous Iron Chefs. Find out if the newest competitors have what it takes to win out over previous champions and become a true Iron Legend!

Brown, a world-class chef in his own right, stated many of the gimmicks that found their way into the American version have been dropped in favor of a more straightforward contest. In addition, the series will see a new level of ingredients that should shake things up this time around.

The Iron Chef series saw its original debut in Japan in 1993 with Chairman Kaga presiding over three contestants. Mixing into the Food Network in 1999, the series became a huge hit and developed into “Iron Chef: America” in 2004. The show has gone global, as “Iron Chef Canada” premiered in 2018 with more countries slated to appear in their own series later this year.

