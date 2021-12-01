 Skip to Content
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The gang from “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will somehow take advantage of COVID-19 aid, tip-toe around cancel culture, and travel to Ireland where more chaos ensues as they attempt to find their homeland roots. You can watch the new season of the FXX show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premiere

About ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

When the gang returns, they find themselves at a crossroads in this strange new pandemic world. The rules are changing way too quickly but Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) attempt to continue business as usual.

In Season 14, we saw the gang dealing with Airbnb guests, a focus group for a Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool screening, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.

The record-breaking Season 15 premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, which will make “It’s Always Sunny” the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history.

The synopsis says, “Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate.”

How to Stream ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ on FXX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

August 4, 2005

Four egocentric friends run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia and try to find their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their warped views and precarious judgments often lead them to trouble, creating a myriad of uncomfortable situations that usually only get worse before they get better.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
FXX--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FXX + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: FXX

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FXX + 31 Top Cable Channels

