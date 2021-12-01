How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The gang from “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will somehow take advantage of COVID-19 aid, tip-toe around cancel culture, and travel to Ireland where more chaos ensues as they attempt to find their homeland roots. You can watch the new season of the FXX show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premiere

When: Wednesday, December 1 at 10 PM ET

TV: FXX

About ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

When the gang returns, they find themselves at a crossroads in this strange new pandemic world. The rules are changing way too quickly but Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) attempt to continue business as usual.

In Season 14, we saw the gang dealing with Airbnb guests, a focus group for a Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool screening, and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.

The record-breaking Season 15 premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, which will make “It’s Always Sunny” the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history.

The synopsis says, “Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate.”

