How to Watch ‘Jagged Mind’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Hulu got a taste of great things to come with 20th Digital Studio’s “ Bite Size Halloween ,” and now, one of the first films in their nine-horror feature partnership is here: “ Jagged Mind ,” a queer psychological thriller starring Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward. While the film has its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival on June 14–June 18 in Miami Beach, viewers all across the U.S. will be able to watch it on Hulu on Thursday, June 15. You can watch Jagged Mind with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Jagged Mind’

Maisie Richardson-Sellers (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Originals”) and Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” “Raising Hope”) lead the cast of “Jagged Mind,” the latest horror collaboration between 20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals.

Written by Allyson Morgan and helmed by “I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking”) director Kelley Kali, “Jagged Mind” follows Billie (Richardson-Sellers), a woman plagued by regular blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she’s stuck in a series of time loops, which may or may not be related to her mysterious new girlfriend, Alex (Woodward).

Also joining Richardson-Sellers and Woodward are Rosaline Elbay, Kate Szekely, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Benjamin Valenzuela, Brandi Huzzie, Loren Swan, and others.

The film was based on an original short film called “First Date,” which was part of Season 1 of “Bite Size Halloween,” a series of stand-alone horror shorts. All three seasons are currently available to watch on Hulu now.

“Jagged Mind” will be available to watch on Hulu on Thursday, June 15.

‘Jagged Mind’ Trailer