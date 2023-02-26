How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Live Without Cable

After months and months of delays, cancellations, and doubt, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally fight inside a boxing ring. The two sides have sent plenty of shots across the bow — but now it’s finally time to put up or shut up. Which undefeated fighter will come out on top? We’ll find out this Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET, which is only available to purchase for $49.99 if you subscribe to ESPN+.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury:

When: Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

The event will cost $49.99 in addition to a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to the ESPN+ PPV Package — which includes one PPV event and a monthly subscription — for $59.98. Or, for $3 more, you can get the Disney Bundle Trio which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

About Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Finally, Paul and Fury (well, the other Fury) will face off in the ring. Paul and Fury were originally slated to face off in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout because of a medical issue. Paul’s last fight was against MMA legend Anderson Silva, who he defeated in the eighth round. Hailing from Manchester, England, Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) made his professional debut in 2018, winning by decision. He then knocked out his next four opponents and most recently defeated Daniel Bocianski in six rounds last April on the Tyson Fury (his half-brother)-Dillian Whyte undercard.

In the co-main event, former two-weight world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” will challenge WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu. Jack is coming off five consecutive wins, including three by knockout, while Makabu will be making the third defense of his title.

Complete Card for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Date Time (ET) Event Fight Title Network Sunday, Feb. 26 2 p.m. Main Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury ESPN+ PPV Co-Feature Ilunga Makabu *(C) vs. Badou Jack *WBC Cruiserweight Undercard Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronald Martinez Undercard Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov Undercard Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

How to Stream Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

Can you watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury for free?

ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury with your ESPN+ subscription and the PPV fee of $49.99. If you don’t already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can get it individually or with the Disney Bundle Trio.

What devices can you use to stream Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury?

You can watch ESPN+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

