How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II PPV Fight Live Online on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

We’re getting a sequel to Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley — and it’s going down this weekend. Woodley had a strong showing, stronger than any of Paul’s other opponents, but ultimately the YouTube star won via decision. Can Woodley do something nobody else has and beat Jake Paul, let alone on short notice? Or will Paul keep his winning streak alive? Find out this Saturday, live on Showtime.

How to Stream Paul vs. Woodley II Live Online

Get The Deal $35+ / month sling.com Get Your First Month of Sling TV For $10 with the Fight

How Much Does The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch Paul-Woodley II on Showtime PPV for $59.99, which can be purchase on Sling TV. No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.

You can also get an entire month of Sling TV for just $10 when you purchase the fight.

About Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II

Paul managed a split decision victory during Paul/Woodley I, though Woodley was able to connect on quite a few punches in the early going and had viewers wondering if he could pull off an upset. Paul/Woodley II occurs under different circumstances, as Woodley was a sudden fill-in for Tommy Fury, brother of current WBC and “The Ring” champ Tyson Fury.

Also on the card is a match featuring Amanda Serrano, the current WBC, WBO, and IBO featherweight champion, who was also on Paul/Woodley I. It was there that she successfully defended her titles against Mexican fighter Yamileth Mercado.

The most interesting match on the card might not be the one between the YouTuber and the former MMA champ, but rather the match between former NBA point guard Deron Williams and former NFL running back Frank Gore. Williams, who has been a combat sports enthusiast his entire life, played 11 NBA seasons for four teams, while Gore played 15 years in the NFL and ended his career as the all-time leader in games played for a running back (241) and third on the all-time rushing list.

Where is the Paul vs. Woodley Fight?

The event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The pay-per-view will also be available for purchase in the supported Showtime apps and in the Sony PlayStation Store, on Sling TV and via all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

Paul vs. Woodley Fight Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

