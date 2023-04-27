How to Watch James Corden’s Final ‘The Late Late Show’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

James Corden is prepping his final episode of “The Late Late Show.” Though not everyone will be sorry to see the controversial actor/host leave the show, there’s no doubting the episode will mark the end of an era that began in 2015. There will be plenty of A-list celebrities on hand to help Corden say goodbye, and his fans will want to make sure they don’t miss a second of his final curtain call. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

About James Corden's Final 'The Late Late Show'

Despite swirling rumors that Corden would use his last show to orchestrate a reunion of the band One Direction, the proceedings will probably be slightly less dramatic. Corden’s close friend and former One Direction star Harry Styles will appear on the show however. “Elf” and “Talladega Nights” star Will Ferrell will also appear to help Corden say his final farewell.

If that’s not extra enough for a host like Corden, never fear; the star is also planning one final “over-the-top” sketch featuring “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise. The sketch will air during the pre-show finale, and feature Corden and Cruise performing a song from “The Lion King.”

