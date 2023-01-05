How to Watch ‘January 6th’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jan. 6, 2021 will forever be known as one of the most turbulent days in American history. The U.S. capitol was stormed by individuals looking to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the process, multiple people lost their lives. The fallout from that day is still ongoing, and viewers can gain new insights about it from a new documentary titled “ January 6th ” from discovery+ premiering Thursday, Jan. 5. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+ .

About 'January 6th'

In “January 6th”, Emmy and Peabody winning directors Gédéon and Jules Naudet (“9/11,” “November 13: Attack on Paris,” “The Presidents Gatekeepers”) examine January 6th from the unique perspective of the heroes, first responders, and survivors of the attack. It’s an apolitical story of resilience and bravery featuring DC Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and over 50 Senators, Representatives, staffers from both sides of the aisle, and police officers as they reveal their first-hand experience of the attack. It is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan Police Departments granted full access to their officers.

The film also contains first-hand testimony from prominent political figures including; Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s historic tenure leading the House Democratic Caucus came to an end following the 2022 midterms, and Rep. Susan Wild, coming off of a surprise re-election victory in Pennsylvania’s 7th district.

