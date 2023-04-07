How to Watch ‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In the latest Music Box documentary, “ Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed ,” viewers follow the musician along on his journey. He is a former member of The Drive-By Truckers and now performs on his own and with his band, The 400 Unit. In the 100-minute special, Isbell gets raw and honest about his childhood, his personal battles, and how he got to where he is today. The new original documentary drops on HBO Max on Friday, April 7. You can watch Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’

In “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed,” the singer-songwriter takes viewers on an intimate journey and doesn’t shy away from sharing the uglier, more challenging parts of his story. Isbell gives a special behind-the-scenes look as he and The 400 Units work on their newest album. He also revisits his upbringing, beginning with his early days in rural Alabama. He later looks at his time with The Drive-By Truckers, which is also when he was dealing with a very serious alcohol addiction.

As he recovered from addiction, he poured his heart and soul into his music. He details how his career as a singer-songwriter saved his life. Isbell works closely with his wife, Amanda Shires, who is also a gifted musician and is involved in the documentary as well.

Throughout the original documentary, those close to Isbell will offer more insight into his life and who he is today. Musicians Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hood, producer Dave Cobb, and manager Traci Thomas make appearances.

Can you watch ‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’ for free?

HBO Max offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed on HBO Max.

Can you watch ‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’ offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’?

You can watch Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed’ Trailer