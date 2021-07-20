How to Watch Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space Flight on July 20th Live Online For Free

This morning, July 20th, 2021, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, along with a crew of three others, fly to the edge of space. The launch will be televised live on Discovery and Science channels. They will be the broadcast of Bezos’ space flight live at 8am ET, which can be stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

How to Watch Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Flight

When: Tuesday, July 20th at 8am ET

Where: Discovery, Science Channel, and Washington Post

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Joining Bezos is Wally Funk, a former test pilot who was one of the Mercury 13 women, Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen, and Bezos’ brother, Mark.

Blue Origin will ascend from Launch Site One in the West Texas Desert. The crew will walk to the lift off site beginning at 7:30am ET, with ignition starting at 8am ET. New Shepard is expected to launch on time, with no weather expected to play a role.

The live telecast will be anchored by The Washington Post’s Libby Casey and Discovery’s Chris Jacobs. They will have analysis from WaPo’s Christian Davenport, along with astronaut Leland Melvin, and Dr. Ellen Stefan (Smithsonian’s Undersecretary for Science and Research).

“We are delighted to be joining forces with The Washington Post to once again cover the next major chapter in space advancement,” said Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science. “With no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site, this broadcast continues Discovery and Science Channel’s mission to bring the world to our viewers.”

Following the launch, Discovery will air a one hour special at 10pm ET - “Jeff Bezos in Space: Blue Origin Takes Flight” with highlights for the morning event along with post launch interviews. The show will replay the following night, July 21st at 8pm ET on Science Channel.

How to Watch the Jeff Bezos’ Space Flight for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the launch live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

