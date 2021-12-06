 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Jeopardy! Professors Tournament’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Instructors from 15 various colleges and universities across the nation will compete in a first-of-its-kind Professors Tournament led by “Jeopardy!” host, Mayim Bialik. The competition begins tonight at 7 PM ET on ABC. You can live stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy!’ Premiere

About ‘The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” fans are obsessed with the annual “National College Championship” tournament showcasing undergrads. 15 professors take a turn this year and will compete for a $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

“It was an unbelievable thrill to see so many brilliant professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds come together on the Jeopardy! stage… There was a sense of kinship and academic camaraderie among the group, along with a healthy dose of competitiveness. That energy made this inaugural Professors Tournament incredibly special,” Mayim Bialik said in a statement. The host has a Ph.D. in neuroscience and will be leading the ultimate egghead challenge.

An English professor from Penn State, Hester Blum, said, “Whether they did it intentionally or not, the Jeopardy! producers did a wonderful job of inviting professors representing every type of higher education institution… Community colleges, liberal arts schools, technical schools, HBCUs, Research One institutions — it was great to have the public face of professorship represented in this way.”

“The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy!” will run for two weeks, ending on Friday, December 17 with a new champion. There will be ten episodes in total and will air on weeknights.
The regular edition of “Jeopardy!” returns on Monday, December 20.

How to Stream ‘The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy!’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy!’ on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

