How to Watch Jeremy Lin, New York Knicks Film ‘38 at the Garden’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“Linsanity” was a brief period, in early 2012, when New York Knick’s guard Jeremy Lin had a brief — but very memorable — hot streak. That streak, which hit its crescendo on the night that Lin scored 38 points at Madison Square Garden, is chronicled in a new film called “38 at the Garden” debuting this week on HBO and HBO Max. The 40-minute film will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and all day on HBO Max. You can it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “38 at the Garden”

About “38 at the Garden”

Jeremy Lin was an unsung NBA guard who played his college ball at Harvard and had knocked around the league for two years before signing with the New York Knicks. All of a sudden, the 6-foot-3 shooter went on a historic run of huge games that lasted several weeks. On Feb. 10, 2012, Lin scored 38 points at Madison Square Garden, against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers making him the biggest name in the sports world for a brief period of time.

38 at the Garden

June 13, 2022

In a hostile time for Asian Americans, the revisiting of an unlikely athlete’s story 10 years later gives hope and shatters stereotypes on sport’s biggest stage.

The “38 at the Garden” film, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in the spring, interviews Lin — as well as others who were inspired by Lin — about that incredible period. Lin was the first American player of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, and while Lin’s time in New York — and in the spotlight — was very brief, Linsanity is still remembered fondly by fans of the Knicks and of Lin specifically.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “38 at the Garden” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Trailer for "38 at the Garden"

