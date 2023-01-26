How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
“Jerzdays” are finally back with the premiere of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 tonight! Season 5 ended with major drama among the longtime friends. Now, the gang is ready for more fun and adventures as they give fans a peek into their lives. Don’t miss the “Jersey Shore” spin-off’s sixth season premiere. It kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. You can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere
Your favorite “Jersey Shore” cast members are back for another run. The familiar faces returning for Season 6 include Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Vinny Guadagino.
This season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” makes history as the crew travels across the country, visiting many new spots along the way. The fun kicks off in Las Vegas Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Vinny’s experience on “Dancing With the Stars” in Hollywood and watch Mike compete in the American Cornhole League’s SuperHole. Mike’s life is about to change in a big way as he and Lauren get ready to welcome their second child. Angelina is entering a new phase after her divorce. Be sure to tune in to see all that’s in store this season.
Can you watch 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 on Philo.
You can watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere Schedule
New episodes premiere Thursdays on MTV.
What devices can you use to stream 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere?
You can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere Trailer
-
MTV
MTV is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.
-
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6January 26, 2023
The cast of Jersey Shore swore they would always do a vacation together. Now, five years, five kids, three marriages, and who knows how many GTL sessions later, the gang is back together and on vacation in a swanky house in Miami Beach.