 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MTV Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

“Jerzdays” are finally back with the premiere of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 tonight! Season 5 ended with major drama among the longtime friends. Now, the gang is ready for more fun and adventures as they give fans a peek into their lives. Don’t miss the “Jersey Shore” spin-off’s sixth season premiere. It kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. You can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere

About 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere

Your favorite “Jersey Shore” cast members are back for another run. The familiar faces returning for Season 6 include Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Vinny Guadagino.

This season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” makes history as the crew travels across the country, visiting many new spots along the way. The fun kicks off in Las Vegas Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Vinny’s experience on “Dancing With the Stars” in Hollywood and watch Mike compete in the American Cornhole League’s SuperHole. Mike’s life is about to change in a big way as he and Lauren get ready to welcome their second child. Angelina is entering a new phase after her divorce. Be sure to tune in to see all that’s in store this season.

Can you watch 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 on Philo.

You can watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere Schedule

New episodes premiere Thursdays on MTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere?

You can watch MTV and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 6 Premiere Trailer

  • MTV

    MTV is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Season 6

    January 26, 2023

    The cast of Jersey Shore swore they would always do a vacation together. Now, five years, five kids, three marriages, and who knows how many GTL sessions later, the gang is back together and on vacation in a swanky house in Miami Beach.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.